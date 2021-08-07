Advertisement

Golden Alert issued for missing Lexington man

Thornbury was last seen around 9:15 a.m. Saturday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 12:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department has issued a Golden Alert for a missing man.

57-year-old Steven Thornbury suffers from a brain injury. Thornbury was last seen at his apartment on Crosby Drive around 9:15 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 7.

Thornbury is a white man. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall, 215 pounds, and has gray hair. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and khaki pants.

Thornbury may be heading to the Chinoe Road and Alumni Drive area.

Anyone who sees Thornbury or may have information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

