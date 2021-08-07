Gov. Beshear declares first week of August ‘Farmers Market Week’

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The first week of August is now known as Farmers Market Week in Kentucky.

Governor Andy Beshear signed the proclamation Saturday morning at the Franklin County Farmers Market.

The market provides sellers the chance to get face-to-face interaction with customers selling produce they’ve worked all year to supply.

“We’re all trying to make a little bit of money whether we’re part-time or full-time farmers, we have expenses, and we need the community to support us,” said vendor Jack Kuhn. “Actually, at our farmers market, we’ve been really blessed and pleased with the support we’ve had even through COVID last year.”

The Franklin County Farmers Market is open three days a week. Vendors say the biggest day for them is Saturday.

