Advertisement

‘I was born to do it’: Bobby Osborne reflects on legendary career, what keeps him coming back

Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.
Osborne continues to perform with his band, The Rocky Top X-Press.(Cory Sanning/WYMT)
By Cory Sanning
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most recognizable faces was hitting his groove in his hometown on Saturday, but what keeps Bobby Osborne motivated to perform as he nears 90 years of age?

“I want to, I just want to,” Osborne said. “I was born to do it and I ain’t going to quit.”

At 89-years-old, Osborne continues to perform with his group, Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press. He has also been at every Osborne Brothers’ Festival since its inception 28 years ago, basking in the hometown support.

“It means everything,” Osborne said. “And I was here for the first one and I’ve been here for all of them since, and I’m going to be here for the rest of them.”

Even after his brother Sonny’s retirement in 2005, Osborne said that he has no plans of stopping as he reflected on his journey.

“I’m dedicated to what I’m doing now,” Osborne said. “I’ve went broke a couple of times and I got a job, got me some money and figured I’d go back into it again.”

Osborne also offered words of encouragement for aspiring musicians in the area.

“I’ve been a dedicated person to bluegrass music so I’m going to do it until the man upstairs says you can’t do it no more,” Osborne said. “Anybody that’s dedicated to what they’re doing, just hang with it and good things will happen to you.”

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
A police car.
Lexington Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
Anyone who has been on I-75 south near the Clays Ferry Bridge will tell you traffic is an...
Traffic from I-75 construction causing major headaches for drivers
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors

Latest News

Today's Poolcast
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Mostly Dry Day
WATCH | Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
WATCH | Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Levis shows flashes of starter potential at Fan Day
Western Hills is ready for a bounceback season.
Western Hills to rely on big senior class this season