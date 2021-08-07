‘I was born to do it’: Bobby Osborne reflects on legendary career, what keeps him coming back

HYDEN, Ky. (WYMT) - One of Eastern Kentucky’s most recognizable faces was hitting his groove in his hometown on Saturday, but what keeps Bobby Osborne motivated to perform as he nears 90 years of age?

“I want to, I just want to,” Osborne said. “I was born to do it and I ain’t going to quit.”

At 89-years-old, Osborne continues to perform with his group, Bobby Osborne and the Rocky Top X-Press. He has also been at every Osborne Brothers’ Festival since its inception 28 years ago, basking in the hometown support.

“It means everything,” Osborne said. “And I was here for the first one and I’ve been here for all of them since, and I’m going to be here for the rest of them.”

Even after his brother Sonny’s retirement in 2005, Osborne said that he has no plans of stopping as he reflected on his journey.

“I’m dedicated to what I’m doing now,” Osborne said. “I’ve went broke a couple of times and I got a job, got me some money and figured I’d go back into it again.”

Osborne also offered words of encouragement for aspiring musicians in the area.

“I’ve been a dedicated person to bluegrass music so I’m going to do it until the man upstairs says you can’t do it no more,” Osborne said. “Anybody that’s dedicated to what they’re doing, just hang with it and good things will happen to you.”

