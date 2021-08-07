Advertisement

London Walmart closes for second time in eight-month span to deep clean

By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:08 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Walmart in London has closed down for the second time in eight months to deep clean the store.

The location shut its doors at 2 p.m. and will stay closed until 6 a.m. Sunday morning. The pharmacy will remain open for pickup.

The closure caught Laurel County locals like G.W. Painter off-guard.

“I noticed all the vacant parking places when I drove in, it’s usually full,” said Painter.

The location is bringing in third party cleaning crews to sanitize the store. Walmart said in a statement that the closure will also allow for restocking of shelves and other preparation for their reopening on Sunday.

This Walmart also closed to clean in December 2020. It’s put customers in a difficult position.

“A lot of people can’t travel, you know, and go to different stores,” said Rose Harris, a London resident. “My mom can’t travel, she’s 80 years old.”

A Walmart spokesperson would not say if there was an outbreak at the store, but mentioned that they monitor data and at a certain threshold make the decision to close for cleaning and sanitizing.

But the deep cleaning comes at a time when cases continue to rise and laurel county sits in the red zone.

As a former nurse, Harris understands the difficulties stores, hospitals and more are facing amid the ongoing pandemic.

“My son works at the hospital,” Harris said. “A lot of my good friends work at the hospital and I pray for them every day, because I know what they’re going through.”

