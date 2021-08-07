Advertisement

McLaughlin, Team USA win gold in Olympic 4x400m relay

Becomes first UK Wildcat to win two gold medals in same Olympics
The United States team of Allyson Felix, Athing Mu, Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney Mclaughlin, from left, celebrate winning the gold medal in the final of the women's 4 x 400-meter relay at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Former UK track star Sydney McLaughlin helped Team USA win a gold medal in the 4x400-meter relay on the final day of track and field competition at the Olympics in Tokyo.

Team USA finished with a time of 3:16.85. McLaughlin ran the leadoff leg of the relay.

McLaughlin finished with two gold medals in Tokyo and is the first former Wildcat to win two gold medals in one Olympics. Swimmer Rachel Komisarz won gold in the 4x200m freestyle relay and a silver in the 4x100m relay in the 2004 summer Olympics.

