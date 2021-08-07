Advertisement

‘This is my way of healing’: Mother highlights importance of gun safety after son’s death

Daulton's family celebrated his birthday Friday by raising awareness as balloons rose into the sky by his gravesite.(WYMT)
By Buddy Forbes
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 11:27 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
SIDNEY, Ky. (WYMT) - Daulton Mahon’s family and friends gathered together Friday to celebrate his 18th birthday. It was a party complete with balloons and memories, but the birthday boy was unable to attend.

Daulton died in February 2020 after what his mother Kendra Mahon called a “tragic accident.” While taking a shotgun out of a gun safe, Kendra said, the then 16-year-old dropped the gun on its butt, which discharged a buckshot that hit the back of his head and his side, killing him instantly.

“He knew guns,” she said. “He could take any gun apart, put it back together. Just like any other teenage kid in this area. I mean, we’re from an area where pretty much every one of us grew up around guns and most kids hunt from an early age. And this is instilled in them.”

She said a little education could change the way people view accidents like her son’s.

“So many times, people assume that when someone dies from a gunshot wound, it’s self-inflicted or intentional,” she said.

According to a 2020 report from CBS, around 350 children younger than 17 unintentionally kill or injure themselves or someone else with a firearm every year and around 77 percent of those incidents happen inside of the home.

Mahon said she worries that many people are simply uneducated about the dangers and she hopes to serve as an advocate to make sure people are never too comfortable or careless with a firearm. She has contacted the NRA bout being involved with a gun safety program for youth, wants to work with local law enforcement and local schools to share Daulton’s story, and hopes to use the story of his death to keep others as safe as possible.

“I do think that that’s been one of the hardest things for me to accept. Is, you know, that’s something that he was so familiar with, something that he knew the inns and outs up, what’s the one thing that took his life,” she said. “If it can happen to him, it can happen to anyone.”

She is now burdened to work with young people to stress the importance of checking their firearms and staying focused on the task at hand, showing them the realities of what can happen “in the blink of an eye.”

“I really feel like this is my way of healing,” she said. “To be able to get the word out to help someone else, to keep someone from going through what we went through.”

She also hopes to see a change in the area for people who are grieving, searching for a way to provide resources and community to families like hers who are feel alone in the midst of their tragedies and grief.

“Not only for someone who has suffered from a tragic event, but just for someone who has lost someone and just needs the support of other people who know what they’re going through,” she said. “In my struggles, I’ve come to learn that a lot of things are just not available and I would like to make them more available to people.”

