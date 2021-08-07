Advertisement

Traffic from I-75 construction causing major headaches for drivers

By Chad Hedrick
Published: Aug. 6, 2021 at 10:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Ky. (WKYT) - Anyone who has been on I-75 south near the Clays Ferry Bridge will tell you traffic is an absolute nightmare. Construction has been ongoing on the bridge deck.

Trying to get to Richmond from Lexington can take nearly an hour at times. Frustrated drivers say they’ve seen tractor trailers using back roads to get around.

Vicky Paul and her husband loaded up their camper for a spur of the moment trip to southern Kentucky.

“We thought we’ll just zip on down,” Paul said.

But the traffic backups in I-75 near the Clays Ferry Bridge had the Pauls hitting the brakes.

“And they said ‘oh it will be 15 minutes longer’ but every time we went somewhere else it was another 15 minutes, 38 minutes and it’s like, what?” Paul said.

Their GPS took them off the beaten path to get around the traffic, and hundreds of other cars too.

“Even that back road had a lot of traffic,” Paul said.

Traffic is the heaviest in rush hour, backing up miles before the work site.

Outside Proud Mary, traffic is backing up there all day. It’s extra traffic that’s noticing their business, but it’s also causing headaches.

“It normally takes me 12 minutes to get here. Today it took me an hour and 15 to get here. It’s not just here. People are doing the crossroads, Cleveland and Grimes, and it’s all getting backed up at this point,” Proud Mary owner Emilee Sierp said.

KYTC says the road work on the southbound lanes will wrap by Labor Day, but then switch to northbound. That means several more weeks of cars and semis backing up traffic everywhere.

“The people that live here, I feel bad that they would have to endure this every day,” Paul said.

The transportation cabinet says crews will also now be working on the project in weekend and overnight shifts. It’s expected to be finished in early October.

Officials say drivers can use I-64 to Kentucky 627 to bypass the work zone.

