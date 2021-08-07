Advertisement

Trio of former basketball Wildcats win Olympic gold

Adebayo, Booker and Johnson help Americans win 4th-straight gold
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) waves the United States flag as he celebrates with teammates...
United States' Bam Adebayo (13) waves the United States flag as he celebrates with teammates after their win over France in a men's basketball Gold medal game at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, in Saitama, Japan. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)(Eric Gay | AP)
By Steve Moss
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 4:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOKYO (WKYT) - Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson helped Team USA win its fourth-straight gold medal in basketball, defeating France 87-82 on Friday.

This marks the fourth consecutive Olympics that a former Kentucky player has helped the U.S. win gold. Tayshaun Prince did it in 2008, followed by Anthony Davis in 2012 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.

14 former Wildcats have won Olympic gold medals. This marks the first time two or more UK players have won gold on the same Olympic team since the Fabulous Five in 1948.

