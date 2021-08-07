Trio of former basketball Wildcats win Olympic gold

TOKYO (WKYT) - Bam Adebayo, Devin Booker and Keldon Johnson helped Team USA win its fourth-straight gold medal in basketball, defeating France 87-82 on Friday.

This marks the fourth consecutive Olympics that a former Kentucky player has helped the U.S. win gold. Tayshaun Prince did it in 2008, followed by Anthony Davis in 2012 and DeMarcus Cousins in 2016.

14 former Wildcats have won Olympic gold medals. This marks the first time two or more UK players have won gold on the same Olympic team since the Fabulous Five in 1948.

