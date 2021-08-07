Advertisement

US women win 3rd water polo gold in a row

In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass...
In this Aug. 7, 2012, file photo, Melissa Seidemann, right, of the United States looks to pass against Nicola Zagame of Australia during a women's semifinal water polo match at the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. The U.S. women's water polo team got a big lift when Seidemann decided to go for a third straight gold medal at the Tokyo Olympics.(AP Photo/Julio Cortez, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 5:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - The U.S. has won its third consecutive gold medal in women’s water polo, pounding Spain 14-5 in the final at the Tokyo Olympics.

Maddie Musselman scored three times and Ashleigh Johnson made 11 saves as the U.S. improved to 134-4 since it won gold at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Games. After falling 10-9 to Hungary in group play in its first loss at the Olympics since the 2008 final, the U.S. ripped off four straight wins by a combined score of 63-26.

The U.S. joins the men’s teams from Britain (1908-1920) and Hungary (2000-2008) as the only countries to win at least three straight water polo titles at the Olympics. The U.S. is the only team to medal in each of the six editions of the women’s tournament at the Games.

Maica Garcia had two goals for Spain, which also lost to the U.S. in the 2012 final. The silver medal matches the country’s best finish in the women’s competition.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
A witness says the shooting happened after a fight at the restaurant.
Police close Lexington Waffle House for shooting investigation
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
Kentucky man drowns in ocean while visiting Myrtle Beach, coroner says
Well-loved by many in the community, police say Christopher and Gracie Hager were shot and...
Funeral arrangements for killed Richmond couple announced

Latest News

East Jess opens the season vs. Bourbon County.
East Jessamine has skill to win, but young guys need to develop
The high school football season begins on August 20.
Local high school football teams continue to take COVID precautions
From left: Jenna Prandini, Teahna Daniels, Javianne Oliver and Gabrielle Thomas, of United...
Javianne Oliver wins silver with Team USA 4x100 team
West Jessamine opens the season against Dunbar.
West Jessamine heading in right direction under Scott Marsh