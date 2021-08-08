Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Mostly Dry Day

Sunday’s Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good morning y’all! It is Sunday, August 8, and thick fog is present across most of eastern Kentucky with temperatures in the 60s.

If you have stepped outside at all you sure know how humid it feels. Partly cloudy skies should dominate into the day and temperatures will surge back to a normal summertime feel in the upper 80s. Of course, there is a very small chance for a shower, but I really do think the majority of us stay dry. Overnight we clear out and temps drop back into the upper 60s.

We keep our drier stretch going into the start of the workweek however, storm chances will slowly build back into the forecast by late tomorrow, and then remain through the rest of the week. Storm chances will stay relatively isolated to scattered, but as we get into the latter half of the week, these changes will become slightly more widespread, with a cold front coming through by the end of the week. Highs will continue to warm into the upper80s and even the 90s through much of next week, but as the late-week cold front comes in, we could see highs back down into the lower-80s.

I hope you all have a great day and an even better start to the week:)

