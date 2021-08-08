Advertisement

Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Summer Surge and Late Storm Chances

Sunday Evening Forecast
By Ally Blake
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 6:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Good evening y’all! It is Sunday, August 8, and we are closing the day with temps in the 80s and partly cloudy skies.

Into the evening the stray showers and clouds will move out of the area and temps drop back into the upper 70s, but the humidity will hang on into the workweek. Overnight we clear out and temps drop back into the upper 60s and low 70s.

We keep our drier stretch going into the start of the workweek however, storm chances will slowly build back into the forecast by late tomorrow, and then remain through the rest of the week. Storm chances will stay relatively isolated to scattered, but as we get into the latter half of the week, these changes will become slightly more widespread, with a cold front coming through by the end of the week. Highs will continue to warm into the upper 80s and even the 90s through much of next week, but as the late-week cold front comes in, we could see highs back down into the lower-80s. Hopefully, by the weekend we can dry out and see milder temps.

I hope you all have a great start to the workweek:)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

