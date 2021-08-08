Advertisement

Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville

James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs and WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 10:40 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The 141st Fancy Farm picnic took place in western Kentucky Saturday afternoon. The church fundraiser always attracts politicians from across the state with unique political speeches. But not all the usual suspects were in attendance this year.

“Let me begin by apologizing because for the first time in the history of the Fancy Farm, there are no democrats on the stage,” said U.S. Rep. James Comer Jr.

This year there will be no state-wide races on the ballot, so many politicians declined to go, like Governor Andy Beshear and Senators Mitch McConnell and Rand Paul.

Governor Beshear said he was worried the event could become a super-spreader event.

Democrats instead went to Louisville for a counter-event called “Fancy Vaxx,” which put the spotlight on the pandemic as opposed to politics.

“Louisville has less than 50% of people who have their full vaccinations,” said Virginia Woodward, chairwoman of the Louisville Democratic Party. “That is unacceptable. So, we pivoted within hours to doing this vaccination effort to get people out.”

Speeches were removed and a free vaccine clinic was the replacement. But Republicans weren’t pulling any punches for their opponents who spent the day promoting the jab.

″Andy Beshear couldn’t make it this year,” said Rep. Comer. “He decided to go to Louisville instead of beautiful west Kentucky. I really don’t blame him, Louisville is 20% of the population of Kentucky. Add Lexington, that’s another 10%, that makes 30%. And that’s about the percentage of voters he will get if he runs for reelection in 2023 - 30%.”

The Louisville Democratic Party made a $5,000 donation to the St. Jerome church in Fancy Farm in its absence.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
A witness says the shooting happened after a fight at the restaurant.
Police close Lexington Waffle House for shooting investigation
Walmart
Walmart in Eastern Kentucky closed for two days for cleaning
A police car.
Lexington Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian

Latest News

Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Levis shows flashes of starter potential at Fan Day
Western Hills is ready for a bounceback season.
Western Hills to rely on big senior class this season
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
WATCH | Adam Burniston's FastCast
A growing number of children are getting COVID-19. Health experts say data shows the Delta...
WATCH | Kentucky mom asks for mask mandate in daycares as COVID-19 cases in children spike