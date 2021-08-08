Advertisement

Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91

Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4.
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby Bowden, center, receives a congratulatory hug after FSU defeated Nebraska 18-16 in the Orange Bowl in Miami. Bowden, the folksy Hall of Fame coach who built Florida State into an unprecedented college football dynasty, has died. He was 91. Bobby's son, Terry, confirmed to The Associated Press that his father died at home in Tallahassee, Fla., surrounded by family early Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Doug Mills, File)(Doug Mills | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) - Hall of Fame college football coach Bobby Bowden has died after a battle with pancreatic cancer.

Exuding charm and wit, Bowden led Florida State to two national championships and a record of 315-98-4 during his 34 seasons with the Seminoles. In all, Bowden had 377 wins during his 40 years in major college coaching.

His teams, no stranger to scandal, won national titles in 1993 and 1999 and came close several other times.

He was selected for the College Football Hall of Fame in 2006. Bobby Bowden was 91 years old.

