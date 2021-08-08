Advertisement

Levis shows flashes of starter potential at Fan Day

The Penn State transfer is competing with Beau Allen and Joey Gatewood for QB1.
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Penn State transfer Will Levis.(REGINA RICKERT | Regina Rickert)
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021 at 9:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - For the first time since 2018, there’s a legitimate quarterback competition at Kentucky.

If the season started today, Joey Gatewood would likely be the guy, but with the opener vs. UL Monroe still four weeks away, Beau Allen and Penn State transfer Will Levis have plenty of time to snag that role as QB1.

Saturday at Fan Day was the first live look at Levis in a Wildcat uniform and he showed off his cannon arm.

He had some inaccurate throws, but overall, looked every bit like a starter.

When Levis got snaps in Happy Valley, he used his legs more than his arms, but that will change in Liam Coen’s offense.

“I’ve always been confident in my ability to throw,” said Levis. “I know that Coach Coen will be confident in it as well. He has been great teaching it. Our personnel fits the offense really well.”

