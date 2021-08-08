Advertisement

US women beat Brazil to win 1st Olympic volleyball gold

United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during...
United States' Andrea Drews, above, spikes as Brazil's Gabriel Braga Guimaraes defends during the gold medal match in women's volleyball at the 2020 Summer Olympics, Sunday, Aug. 8, 2021, in Tokyo, Japan.(Source: AP Photo/Frank Augstein)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 2:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOKYO (AP) - The United States won its first Olympic gold medal ever in women’s volleyball by beating Brazil in straight sets.

The U.S. had won silver three times and bronze twice previously for the most medals by any country that hadn’t won gold. But the Americans finally completed that quest by beating the country that denied them gold in the final match in both 2008 and 2012.

The victory allowed U.S. coach Karch Kiraly to join China’s Lang Ping as the second person to win gold as a player in volleyball and then lead a country to gold as coach. Kiraly won gold indoor as a player in 1984 and ‘88. He also won gold in beach volleyball in 1996.

Serbia beat South Korea for the bronze medal.

___

More AP Olympics: https://apnews.com/hub/2020-tokyo-olympics

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
A police car.
Lexington Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
Anyone who has been on I-75 south near the Clays Ferry Bridge will tell you traffic is an...
Traffic from I-75 construction causing major headaches for drivers
Fire officials responded to a hazmat call at the Jiff plant Saturday morning.
Lexington Fire Department investigates hazmat situation at Jif plant

Latest News

The woman's wrecked car had to be pulled off the beach with a tow truck’s crane.
Woman spooked by stranger accidentally drives off cliff
The Dixie Fire has now destroyed more than 100 homes.
Californians hit hard with weekend of wildfire fears
WATCH | Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
WATCH | Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Levis shows flashes of starter potential at Fan Day