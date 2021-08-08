Advertisement

Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning

A Kentucky Walmart store made a heartwarming announcement on its Facebook page this week. (Photo: Mike Mozart/Flickr Creative Commons)(Mike Mozart/Flickr Creative Commons)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Walmart in Harlan on Walton Road posted on its Facebook page Sunday afternoon that it will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on August 8th.

Store officials posted that they will be doing deep cleaning, sanitizing, and stocking and will reopen on Tuesday, August 10 at 6 a.m.

Store staff said pharmacy curbside service will remain open normal hours while the store is closed and people can call 606-273-9426 to pick up their prescriptions..

