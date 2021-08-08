Advertisement

Western Hills to rely on big senior class this season

Western Hills opens the season at Great Crossing on August 20.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 7, 2021
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Two wins, followed by five-straight losses. That’s how the 2020 season went for the Western Hills Wolverines.

“We got off to a good start, and then we had a break and it kind of went down, but we’re going to pick it back up this year,” said Western Hills center Ean Newton.

The Wolverines had a handful of seniors last season, and had to rely on inexperienced youth to carry the team.

“You know you get reps with those younger guys and they get that Friday night experience, and this is probably one of our bigger senior classes this year so that’s going to help out quite a bit,” said head coach Don Miller.

“I like being with this group,” said Western Hills defensive end Austin Keith. “We’ve been together since we were little. So it’s fun growing up and being able to come out here and compete.”

Quarterback Dylan Engler is back and he will operate behind an offensive line that could be the strength of the team.

“I think that’s going to be one of our assets for our team is offensive line and defensive line,” said Miller. “It’s one of those thing that we don’t have a lot of depth, so a lot of those guys probably are going to go both ways, but they understand that and that’s been our culture for quite a few years.”

Western Hills opens the season at Great Crossing on August 20.

