Bourbon County eager to bounce back from 1-6 season in 2020

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - Bourbon County’s hopes for a big 2020 season were spoiled early on when the Colonels lost a pair of opponents to COVID cancellations, and replaced them with powerhouses in Knox Central and Ashland.

“We had about three state title championship teams on our schedule and we are rebuilding here,” said head coach David Jones. “It was just because we were trying to find games and things. It was wild.”

The result was a 1-6 overall record.

“Right now I just feel like we’re at the bottom of the barrel, and the only thing we can do is just go up from where we were,” said Bourbon County offensive lineman Gabriel Ishmael.

“We got to play together, simply,” said defensive end Cade Goebel. “You know last year we were very single-minded like everybody for themselves. This year we’ve got to all come together. We’ve got to win.”

The strength of the team lies up front on the offensive line, and that could lead to a few more running plays in the playbook.

“We got some big hogs up front,” added Jones. “It’s probably one of the best offensive lines we’ve had here since I’ve been here.”

With only six seniors on the roster, the Colonels will also rely heavily on a large junior class to put more wins in the win column.

“Just building on last year and the things that we did,” said Jones. “We were young last year. We’ve got veterans this year, and now it’s just time to put everything together, no excuses and play football.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.