Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Higher humidity is combining with weak disturbances to create rounds of showers and storms rumbling across the region. Some of the storms out there today may be on the strong side as we kick off a stormy setup around here. At the same time, the tropics are about to spring back to life.

Let’s kick things off with our Monday weather. It’s a steamy day with rounds of storms working in from the west. This action may be on the strong side with damaging winds and some hail. These storms may also put down enough rain to cause local high water issues.

Tuesday will feature more rounds of strong storms that may also cause some local issues.

Additional rounds of showers and storms will be with us in the coming days as very steamy air settles in through Friday. That’s when a potent cold front arrives from the northwest, bringing more in the way of strong storms.

Leftover showers and storms will be around for the weekend as temps come down.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.