COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Pulaski County High School

SOMERSET, Ky. (WKYT) - Health officials are trying to get younger people vaccinated in Pulaski County.

Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital hosted a vaccine clinic at Pulaski County High School Monday.

The school year in the county will start Wednesday.

Both Monday and Tuesday, children aged 12 to 17 can get their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

So far, turnout has been slow. Some people in attendance said they were getting the shot because of the rise in current cases. Some also said it was because they are taking advantage of the opportunity.

“I want to be safe, and also, it’s that you can help your community,” said eighth-grade student Noah Tomlinson. “You never know if you are going to have it or when you are going to have it. I want to be safe and stop the spread of it.

Right now, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in this younger age group. Children will need to come back in 21 days for the second dose.

"I want to be safe...and you can help your community..." 8th grader Noah Tomlinson tells me why he's getting the Covid-19 vaccine today at Pulaski County High School. More at 12 and later @WKYT @WYMT pic.twitter.com/HGoqKlai24 — Phil Pendleton (@philtvnews) August 9, 2021

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.