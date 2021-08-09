93% of Lexington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations since February are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington reported 150 new cases of COVID-19 in its report for Friday, Aug. 6.

It brings the city’s seven-day rolling average up to 113 cases a day. The city’s totals since the beginning of the pandemic are 37,685 cases and 326 deaths.

According to the health deparment, since February 2021, about 93% of Lexington’s COVID-19-related hospitalizations are in people who are unvaccinated or aren’t fully vaccinated.

They encourage anyone who hasn’t had the shot to get vaccinated. Appointments are available at their Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

The health department said there are ways for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people to help slow the spread of COVID-19:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

Cover coughs and sneezes;

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds;

Wear a face covering in crowded public areas.

