Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Second week of August features steam & storms

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Scattered showers with thunderstorms will run the show this week.

The more organized thunderstorms will show up north of Kentucky. We end up with the daily chance of scattered thunderstorms. Some of these will feature locally heavy rain and even some stronger elements. You might encounter gusty winds with these storms.

Highs will likely run around 85-90 degrees. Expect a high level of humidity to go along with those high temperatures. At times, it could feel like 95 to 100 degrees. The only thing that slows that will be the rounds of rain.

Take care of each other!

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.