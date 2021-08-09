Advertisement

Kentucky passes 500K total COVID-19 cases

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in Kentucky.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:13 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 1,301 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, bringing the state total to 500,267 cases. The governor says the state is seeing a 10.78% positivity rate. Of Monday’s new cases, 269 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were seven new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Monday. That brings the state total to 7,387.

As of Monday, 1,139 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 331 are in the ICU, and 158 are on ventilators.

The governor reported 2,370,713 Kentuckians have been vaccinated.

