Advertisement

Madison County firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment

If anyone is interested in rehoming the kitten, please message the MCFD for details.
If anyone is interested in rehoming the kitten, please message the MCFD for details.(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 2:08 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday took an interesting turn for firefighters in Madison County.

According to a post on their Facebook page, someone called them about a cat that was stuck in the engine compartment of her car.

They say firefighters were able to successfully persuade the kitten and pull it out the bottom of the vehicle.

If anyone is interested in rehoming the kitten, please message the MCFD for details.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville

Latest News

severe
Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms Rumble Through
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
WATCH | Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
COVID-19 vaccine clinic held at Pulaski County High School