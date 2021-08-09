Madison County firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment

MADISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Monday took an interesting turn for firefighters in Madison County.

According to a post on their Facebook page, someone called them about a cat that was stuck in the engine compartment of her car.

They say firefighters were able to successfully persuade the kitten and pull it out the bottom of the vehicle.

If anyone is interested in rehoming the kitten, please message the MCFD for details.

