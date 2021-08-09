Advertisement

Marijuana growing operation busted in Magoffin County

A marijuana growing operation was busted by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday.
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MAGOFFIN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A marijuana growing operation was busted by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to an anonymous tip about the operation. When they got there, deputies found and seized 18 marijuana plants.

They also found an additional quantity of marijuana that had already been harvested.

The sheriff’s department says the approximate street value of the quantity seized is $36,000.

