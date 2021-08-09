Advertisement

Masks now required in Lexington government buildings

Mayor Linda Gorton. (File Photo: WKYT)
Mayor Linda Gorton. (File Photo: WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Masks will now be required inside Lexington government buildings.

Mayor Linda Gorton says the mandate is effective at the close of business Monday.

“I have taken this step because of the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in our City,” Gorton said.

Masks are required for employees and for anyone entering government buildings.

The only exceptions are children who are too young to wear a mask (2 and under), and people who are medically unable to wear a mask.

