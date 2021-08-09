Advertisement

Meijer offering incentive to college students who get vaccinated

(WBKO)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Meijer announced Monday an incentive for college students who get the COVID-19 vaccine.

As many universities and college are setting vaccine requirements for the upcoming year, Meijer announced a $10 coupon off any purchase when students complete the vaccination process at a Meijer store.

“Returning to campus is a huge and exciting step toward normalcy following the pandemic that disrupted so much of our lives. But to continue on that path, we encourage everyone who is able to receive the vaccine to take this important step,” Meijer President & CEO Rick Keyes said. “Our pharmacy teams have dedicated themselves to keeping our communities safe, but there’s more work to be done. We’re hopeful this incentive makes a difference.”

Students will need to have their first COVID-19 dose administered by Sept. 30 at a Meijer pharmacy. Once they have completed the vaccine series, the students will receive a coupon at the pharmacy, which is redeemable in store for 28 days.

People interested in getting the vaccine can walk into any Meijer pharmacy, or register to get an appointment by texting COVID to the number 75049. You can also go online to https://clinic.meijer.com/ to register.

The $10 incentive program runs through Sept. 30.

