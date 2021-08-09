Nicholas Co. family helping flood victims by setting up online guide with resources

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bussell family is one of many still reeling from the flood that tore through Nicholas County on July 30.

Over a week removed from the flash flood that wiped out several of her family’s businesses and homes, Andrea Bussell is doing everything she can to get both her relatives and all of Carlisle back on their collective feet.

Bussell’s cousins were displaced from their home on East Main Street, her father Jeff’s welding shop was destroyed, and her grandmother Billie lost her tanning salon within her own home, with the water having risen up to her chest.

So, Bussell has gathered together resources from a Facebook page she moderates so all the flood victims know where to go for help.

“It’s been a mess really, and we don’t see without donations and assistance how this town bounces back from that so that’s kind of what me and my husband have been doing. Just trying to, you know, we know hard it’s been for her and we’ve seen it all play out live here. We’re just trying to get out there and do what we can for the community,” Bussell said.

Bussell and her husband Brad have also set up a community GoFundMe, which has raised on $20,000 since its launch on the day of the flood.

By August 1, they had already been able to distribute dehumidifiers, AC units and countless gallons of bleach to victims, and say they will continue to do so until their funds run out.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire. (WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.