Advertisement

Nicholas Co. family helping flood victims by setting up online guide with resources

So many families have lost almost everything after flash flooding washed through Nicholas County.
So many families have lost almost everything after flash flooding washed through Nicholas County.(WKYT)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARLISLE, Ky. (WKYT) - The Bussell family is one of many still reeling from the flood that tore through Nicholas County on July 30.

Over a week removed from the flash flood that wiped out several of her family’s businesses and homes, Andrea Bussell is doing everything she can to get both her relatives and all of Carlisle back on their collective feet.

Bussell’s cousins were displaced from their home on East Main Street, her father Jeff’s welding shop was destroyed, and her grandmother Billie lost her tanning salon within her own home, with the water having risen up to her chest.

So, Bussell has gathered together resources from a Facebook page she moderates so all the flood victims know where to go for help.

“It’s been a mess really, and we don’t see without donations and assistance how this town bounces back from that so that’s kind of what me and my husband have been doing. Just trying to, you know, we know hard it’s been for her and we’ve seen it all play out live here. We’re just trying to get out there and do what we can for the community,” Bussell said.

Bussell and her husband Brad have also set up a community GoFundMe, which has raised on $20,000 since its launch on the day of the flood.

By August 1, they had already been able to distribute dehumidifiers, AC units and countless gallons of bleach to victims, and say they will continue to do so until their funds run out.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
The prominent Lexington couple celebrated their 7th wedding anniversary Aug. 3.
‘We’re happy’: Lexington couple celebrates 75 years of marriage

Latest News

Governor Andy Beshear holds a news conference to give an update on the COVID-19 situation in...
Kentucky passes 500K total COVID-19 cases
Mayor Linda Gorton. (File Photo: WKYT)
Masks now required in Lexington government buildings
Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.
WKYT Investigates: Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols
Lawyers are selecting the jurors who will hear the trial of a man once pardoned by former...
WATCH | Jury selection underway for trial of man pardoned by former Gov. Matt Bevin