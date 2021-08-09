Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call of a stolen vehicle near Kentucky 11 North just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a Windstream technician reported that his bucket truck was stolen from a home in the Green Road area while he was working.

The deputy who responded said the driver of the stolen truck was in the deputy’s lane going around a curve. The deputy had to stop to avoid being hit.

Police said the deputy was able to catch up with the driver of the truck, 44-year-old Randy Rice. Rice turned onto Highway 25E toward Corbin.

Rice then ran a stop light at Lynn Camp High School. He later ran another stop light at Master Street and hit a black Jeep who had the right-of-way through the intersection.

The stolen truck went through a yard and a parking lot of another business before it stopped. Police were able to get Rice out of the truck, but he fought the officers during the arrest, a news release said.

The driver of the black Jeep was taken to Baptist Health Health Corbin for treatment of her injuries. Her passenger was flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for his injuries, but was later released.

Police said Rice was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with the following:

Wanton Endangerment - 1st degree

Reckless driving,

Disregarding a traffic light,

Assault - 1st degree,

Theft by unlawful taking (auto) - $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000,

Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle),

Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)

No Operators license.

