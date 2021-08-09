Advertisement

Sheriff: Man steals Windstream truck, injures two in crash

Pictured: Randy Rice
Pictured: Randy Rice(Credit: Knox County Sheriff's Dept.)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:51 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy responded to a call of a stolen vehicle near Kentucky 11 North just after 11:30 a.m. Sunday.

Police said a Windstream technician reported that his bucket truck was stolen from a home in the Green Road area while he was working.

The deputy who responded said the driver of the stolen truck was in the deputy’s lane going around a curve. The deputy had to stop to avoid being hit.

Police said the deputy was able to catch up with the driver of the truck, 44-year-old Randy Rice. Rice turned onto Highway 25E toward Corbin.

Rice then ran a stop light at Lynn Camp High School. He later ran another stop light at Master Street and hit a black Jeep who had the right-of-way through the intersection.

The stolen truck went through a yard and a parking lot of another business before it stopped. Police were able to get Rice out of the truck, but he fought the officers during the arrest, a news release said.

The driver of the black Jeep was taken to Baptist Health Health Corbin for treatment of her injuries. Her passenger was flown to UT Medical Center in Knoxville for his injuries, but was later released.

Police said Rice was taken to the Knox County Detention Center and charged with the following:

  • Wanton Endangerment - 1st degree
  • Reckless driving,
  • Disregarding a traffic light,
  • Assault - 1st degree,
  • Theft by unlawful taking (auto) - $10,000 or more, but under $1,000,000,
  • Fleeing or evading police - 1st degree (motor vehicle),
  • Driving on DUI suspended license - 1st offense (aggravated circumstances)
  • No Operators license.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning

Latest News

A photo of the Hagars stood center stage as people spoke of the couple's many achievements.
‘They were very genuine, giving people’: Community honors the lives of cherished Richmond couple
Two Lexington mothers who have recovered from addiction are looking to share their experience...
WATCH | ‘Sober as a Mother’: Pair of Lexington moms who have recovered from addiction set up support group
Jensen Castle wins the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.
Jensen Castle wins U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
The Colonels open the season at East Jessamine on August 20.
Bourbon County eager to bounce back from 1-6 season in 2020