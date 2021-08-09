Advertisement

“Sober as a Mother”: Pair of Lexington moms who have recovered from addiction set up support group

The first Sober as a Mother event will occur Sunday, August 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Token Club...
The first Sober as a Mother event will occur Sunday, August 15 at 12:30 p.m. at the Token Club in Lexington. Subsequent meetings will take place on the second Sunday of each month.(Jeremy Tombs)
By Jeremy Tombs
Published: Aug. 8, 2021 at 8:02 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Two Lexington mothers who have recovered from addiction are looking to share their experience with other moms who are struggling with sobriety and parenting.

“I chose addiction over being a mother,” said Kayla Halleran.

Kayla Halleran and Savanna Glass of Lexington have had their own difficulties with parenting.

“My two kids are with my mom, and I don’t have a relationship with any of them,” Glass said.

As they worked to get sober, they learned just how difficult it can be without help.

“You can’t do it on your own,” said Glass. “In the past when I’ve tried to get sober, I never had support, I never reached out, I didn’t trust women. I just had all these built-up resentments by not having my kids.”

Halleran got her seven-year-old son back after two years of treatment and therapy. Her support base was wide, from sponsors to case workers and beyond. Despite that, there were still times when she felt helpless.

“When I was trying to get sober and being a mom alone, I often felt like I was alone,” Halleran said.

So Halleran and Glass have created “Sober as a Mother”, a monthly meeting where they can share their experiences with other moms and show these moms in recovery that they aren’t alone.

“We are all going through this together and this is a great way, if you’re not comfortable going to those outlets to be in a room with people who totally get it,” Halleran said.

Mod Pizza will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, august 15, the day of the first meeting, and donations are being accepted for clothing and other baby items. There is also a GoFundMe established to support costs of monthly rent and gift cards that the moms can use for groceries and other essential items.

Volunteers will also babysit children upstairs at the Token Club, so mothers can bring their kids if needed.

Halleran and Glass hope this will be an hour of self-care which can transcend from mother to child.

“To anyone who’s out there struggling, who thinks they can’t do this alone, may think that they can’t get sober and stay sober, we will definitely extend our hand in any way,” Glass said.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
A police car.
Lexington Police investigating serious crash involving pedestrian
Anyone who has been on I-75 south near the Clays Ferry Bridge will tell you traffic is an...
Traffic from I-75 construction causing major headaches for drivers
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors

Latest News

Summer Heat Ahead
Ally Blake’s Forecast | A Summer Surge and Late Storm Chances
Bobby and Ella Ritchey Flynn were married 75 years ago on Aug. 3. They celebrated their...
WATCH | ‘We’re happy’: Lexington couple celebrates 75 years of marriage
As vaccination efforts continue, some clinics are taking a targeted approach to make sure all...
WATCH | Lexington vaccine clinic targets Hispanic community
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91