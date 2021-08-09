Advertisement

WKYT Investigates: Back-to-school COVID-19 protocols

Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.
Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.
Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.(WKYT)
By Kristen Kennedy
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Thousands of students in Central Kentucky are heading back to class this week. Teachers, students, and staff are navigating a new normal.

The governor is leaving district leaders in charge of making the rules when it comes to masks and social distancing.

“We’ve had a lot of success with our in-person programs this summer, and we really do want to just build off of those successes,” notes Jessamine County Superintendent Matt Moore. During the district’s summer school program, a thousand students were in classrooms, without masks. Superintendent Moore says they had no known COVID-19 outbreaks. He is making masks mandatory on school buses, but not in classrooms.

Over in Franklin County, Superintendent Mark Kopp, is watching his county’s cases.

“There’s been a lot of changing, a lot of changes back and forth with the CDC and with what’s going on with the pandemic,” notes Kopp. His district decided to make masks mandatory in classrooms and on buses.

Fayette County is doing the same. FCPS Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins, released a video last week explaining the district’s decision.

“Only a fourth of those between the ages of 12 and 17 in Fayette County are fully vaccinated. It is also important to keep in mind that there is no approved vaccine for students younger than 12. Our district will continue to track these conditions, and may adjust these protocols as they change, or state or national guidance is updated,” said Dr. Liggins.

Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
Walmart in Harlan County closed for cleaning
James Comer's supporters take in the speeches at the 141st Fancy Farm picnic.
Fancy Farm festivities carry on without key political figures, Democrats hold counter-event in Louisville

Latest News

“We have regular staff that have other jobs that are covering bus routes,” McCauley said. “It’s...
Bus driver shortage continues for Kentucky school districts
A marijuana growing operation was busted by the Magoffin County Sheriff’s Department on Sunday.
Marijuana growing operation busted in Magoffin County
Meijer offering incentive to college students who get vaccinated
If anyone is interested in rehoming the kitten, please message the MCFD for details.
Madison County firefighters rescue kitten stuck in engine compartment