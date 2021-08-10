237 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over the weekend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 237 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lexington over the weekend.
The Lexington health department said it brought the seven-day rolling average of cases up to 127 a day.
Health officials said there are two significant steps people can take to slow the spread amid the delta variant; get vaccinated and wear a mask in public areas.
Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike. They accept same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.
Other ways to slow the outbreak include:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);
• Covering coughs and sneezes;
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
