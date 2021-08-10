Advertisement

237 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over the weekend

(WKYT)
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 237 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lexington over the weekend.

The Lexington health department said it brought the seven-day rolling average of cases up to 127 a day.

Health officials said there are two significant steps people can take to slow the spread amid the delta variant; get vaccinated and wear a mask in public areas.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike. They accept same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Other ways to slow the outbreak include:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

Take two big steps to help slow the rising number of COVID-19 cases: 1. get vaccinated 2. Wear a mask in public...

Posted by Lexington-Fayette County Health Department on Tuesday, August 10, 2021
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.
Get the WKYT News app on ROKU, Apple TV and Amazon Fire.(WKYT)

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
The Cough Clinic at Harrison Memorial Hospital hopes to give people a quick and easy diagnosis...
Kentucky passes 500K total COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge
Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed last week. Monday morning, the man accused of...
Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
93% of Lexington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations since February are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Latest News

Bourbon County Schools announced Wednesday that they will reopen in-person classes on the day...
School officials focus on safety as class resumes in Bourbon County
Storms are set to increase
WATCH | Jim Caldwell's FastCast
Showers & storms likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and more storms
Spoil your dog day
It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!