237 new COVID-19 cases reported in Lexington over the weekend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - 237 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Lexington over the weekend.

The Lexington health department said it brought the seven-day rolling average of cases up to 127 a day.

Health officials said there are two significant steps people can take to slow the spread amid the delta variant; get vaccinated and wear a mask in public areas.

Free COVID-19 vaccines are available at the health department’s Public Health Clinic on Newtown Pike. They accept same-day appointments every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday.

Other ways to slow the outbreak include:

• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick, especially those with COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, muscle/body aches, loss of taste/smell, nausea, etc.);

• Covering coughs and sneezes;

• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth;

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.

