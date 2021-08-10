Advertisement

AMC to allow bitcoin as form of payment

AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.
AMC plans to start accepting bitcoin for tickets and concessions at all its U.S. theaters.(Source: CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 8:20 AM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – AMC is planning to start accepting bitcoin as a form of payment.

The movie theater chain said on an earnings call that it’s rolling out technology that will allow customers to buy tickets and concessions using the cryptocurrency online.

The company’s CEO said the same capability will allow AMC to accept Apple Pay and Google Pay.

Right now, cryptocurrencies are mostly seen more as investment vehicles than actual currencies to pay for goods and services, but that could change.

Amazon appears to be eyeing cryptocurrencies as well. The retailer recently posted an open position for a “digital currency and blockchain product lead.”

AMC said it plans to accept bitcoin at all its U.S. locations.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
The Cough Clinic at Harrison Memorial Hospital hopes to give people a quick and easy diagnosis...
Kentucky passes 500K total COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge
Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed last week. Monday morning, the man accused of...
Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
93% of Lexington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations since February are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Latest News

Showers & storms likely
Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and more storms
Kaydence Morrison wanted to get the COVID-19 vaccine for her 12th birthday.
Rising middle schooler wants COVID vaccination for 12th birthday
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Miami orders residents to evacuate 8-story condo building
FILE - In this April 30, 2021 file photo, Doug Emhoff, husband of Vice President Kamala Harris,...
Harris’ spouse to represent US at Paralympic Games in Tokyo
A Miami condo was evacuated late Monday night. Inspectors cited safety issues.
Raw: Residents evacuate Miami condo