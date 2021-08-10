Franklin County football preparing to take the next step this season

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Franklin County came up just three points short in the 4A state title game against Boyle County. Coming that close to a gold trophy has the Flyers motivated this preseason.

“I definitely say so,” said linebacker Blair Tate. “I think it’s just a bigger goal to work towards, and it will help us get back there.”

The Flyers did lose quarterback Nick Broyles and 3-star receiver Fred Farrier to graduation, but the cupboard isn’t bare.

“You’re not just going to replace those kids,” said head coach Eddie James. “They were special with their ability and their leadership and stuff, but we’ve got some guys that we feel really good about coming back. We’re going to return nine on offense and nine on defense. So that’s good for a team that went to the state championship game.”

The returners include running back Kaden Moormon, who rushed for more than 600 yards and 13 touchdowns last season.

“We’ve got a really good running back who’s picked up some offers recently,” said James. “So we think that will be the strength of our football team. Then defensively, we basically return our whole secondary outside of Fred Farrier.”

Franklin County hopes to build on its nine-win season and do so in front of a larger home crowd in 2021.

“It’s going to be exciting,” said receiver Zach Claudio. “We got the new turf, and we finally get to have some fans. It’s going to be the fans that are going to make it a little different.”

