Jim Caldwell’s Forecast | Steam and more storms

By Jim Caldwell
Published: Aug. 10, 2021 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Steam will roll in again on Tuesday. Throw in some thunderstorms and you have a typical pattern for August.

Our pattern is loaded with moisture. Whether it is from the showers & thunderstorms or just the air around you. There is plenty in the air! This will lead to heavier downpours. I am not saying you should expect a washout, but when it rains it could really come down. Any one of these storms might be strong to severe. We are in the MARGINAL risk for severe storms.

Take care of each other!

