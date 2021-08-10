Lexington police looking for robbery suspect

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a robbery suspect.

Police say the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive around 4:15 Monday afternoon. That’s off Tates Creek and Redding Road.

Police say the suspect gave the teller a note, implying he had a weapon and demanded money.

He ran off with some cash.

Police say nobody was hurt.

