Lexington police looking for robbery suspect
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 9:45 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for a robbery suspect.
Police say the man robbed the Fifth Third Bank on Walden Drive around 4:15 Monday afternoon. That’s off Tates Creek and Redding Road.
Police say the suspect gave the teller a note, implying he had a weapon and demanded money.
He ran off with some cash.
Police say nobody was hurt.
