School officials focus on safety as class resumes in Bourbon County

PARIS, Ky. (WKYT) - As school resumes in Bourbon County, district officials hope to keep students safe while keeping them in the classroom.

Dr. Neely Traylor, Principal at Bourbon Central Elementary School, said they’ve got protocols in place, but everyone will have to be flexible.

“That was our word of the year last year,” Dr. Traylor said. “For the past two years, we’ve had a word of the year, and flexibility was that word.”

Dr. Traylor said school officials are ready to do what they must to keep everyone safe.

“We’ve got it. If we have to go virtual tomorrow, we’ll do it. If masks come off tomorrow, we’ll do it. If masks stay on, we’ll do it. We’re ready to go.”

Bourbon County Schools sent out emails and Facebook posts to many parents in the leadup to the first day of school. They outlined precautions they’re taking to keep students safe.

Some of those precautions include strict visitor policies, deep cleaning for the school and buses, a three-foot social distancing protocol, and required masking in certain areas of the school.

Dr. Traylor said, for the most part, parents and especially students have been following the rules and understand why they’re necessary.

“When they get to take their masks off at recess and lunch, they love that, but the kids are very, very resilient, and we have had very few complaints from kids. They come here and do whatever it takes to be here.”

Traylor also said he knows they can’t please everyone, but they’re doing the best they can to keep children safe.

“That’s our number one priority. So if I can keep kids safe and happy at the same time, I think I’ve done something.”

