Advertisement

It’s Spoil Your Dog Day!

Spoil your dog day
Spoil your dog day(Gray TV)
By Andrea Stegman
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Our four-legged friends are more than just pets, they’re part of the family and get treated as such.

And as hard as it is to tell your dog “no” when they look up at you with those puppy dog eyes, only one day a year is officially designated as ‘Spoil Your Dog Day.’

No matter what day it is, it’s tempting to spoil your dog to let them know you care about them. But it’s important to make sure you do it in a safe and healthy way.

Here are some ways you can spoil your dog that won’t spoil the fun for either of you:

  1. Take your dog to a dog park
  2. Take your dog to a pet store so they can pick out a toy on their own
  3. Give your dog a bucket of ice cubes outside
  4. Buy your dog a new leash or outfit if they’re into that
  5. Give your dog some healthy treats like veggies
  6. Give your pup extra belly rubs
  7. Take a new route for a long walk so your pup can experience some new smells
  8. Bake your dog a homemade treat

Reminder: A treat to you might not be an enjoyable treat for your pup. Chocolate, dairy, alcohol and other ‘people foods’ outlined by the ASPCA should not be consumed by your dog.

When in doubt, don’t feed your dog anything out of the ordinary.

Have a safe and slobbery ‘Spoil Your Dog Day’!

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
The Cough Clinic at Harrison Memorial Hospital hopes to give people a quick and easy diagnosis...
Kentucky passes 500K total COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations surge
Chris and Gracie Hager were shot and killed last week. Monday morning, the man accused of...
Suspect in murder of Richmond couple makes first court appearance
Lexington-Fayette County Health Department
93% of Lexington’s COVID-19 hospitalizations since February are unvaccinated, not fully vaccinated
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Latest News

A CDC video explains that new variants emerge as viruses mutate, including COVID-19.
COVID-19: What you need to know about variants
Sen. Roger Marshall talks about opposition to infrastructure bill.
Sen. Roger Marshall (R-KS) reacts to infrastructure vote
Volunteer High School in Hawkins County, Tennessee was placed on lockdown around 8 a.m. It was...
Tennessee high school on lockdown after person with a gun reported on campus
Bourbon County Schools announced Wednesday that they will reopen in-person classes on the day...
School officials focus on safety as class resumes in Bourbon County
FILE - In this July 16, 2021, file photo, nurses and doctors in the CoxHealth Emergency...
High trust in doctors, nurses in US, AP-NORC poll finds