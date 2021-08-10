Advertisement

UK offense is ‘different’ than in years past

Rodriguez says this offense will make defenses pay dearly
Chris Rodriguez Mark Stoops
Chris Rodriguez Mark Stoops(WKYT)
By Brian Milam
Published: Aug. 9, 2021 at 8:06 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the offensive of the football, it feels as if there is something special UK is sitting on. We got a brief glimpse of that this weekend on Fan Day. For a variety of reasons UK has been unable, or unwilling to a degree, to throw the ball downfield to take pressure off the running game.

If the Cats can get vertical with speed and its passing game, it opens the entire playbook.

“Obviously, being at Kentucky, y’all (know) it’s always been run first,” said running back Chris Rodriguez. “That’s how it’s always been. But I mean this year it’s just different. Like, if people load the box against us, you’re going to hate it for yourself. Like you’re going to be you’re gonna be mad. So, I feel like this year is just gonna be different for, not only me, but for everybody else on the team. They’re just opening up everything that we want to do.”

In Saturday’s public (light) scrimmage, the Wildcats’ quarterbacks threw downfield numerous times.

Penn State transfer Will Levis, Joey Gatewood, and Beau Allen will continue to compete for the starting spot at QB.

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky says we are at a “moment of truth” and “a crossroads” in dealing...
Sen. Rand Paul: ‘No one should follow the CDC’s antiscience mask mandates’
Five hurt after shooting outside karaoke bar in Lexington
Three shot, two hit by car outside Lexington karaoke bar
Thomas Birl, 51, is charged with murder and arson. Police also added a receiving stolen...
Man accused of killing well-known Richmond couple booked into jail
In June, the mask mandate ended in Kentucky. Now the Governor is asking for masks in public...
Gov. Beshear pushes for facemasks indoors
WKYT Interactive
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky school district mask policies

Latest News

Jensen Castle wins the U.S. Women's Amateur Championship.
Jensen Castle wins U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship
The Colonels open the season at East Jessamine on August 20.
Bourbon County eager to bounce back from 1-6 season in 2020
FILE - In this Jan. 1, 1994, file photo, Florida State University head football coach Bobby...
Legendary Florida State coach Bobby Bowden dies at 91
Penn State transfer Will Levis.
Levis shows flashes of starter potential at Fan Day