UK offense is ‘different’ than in years past

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - On the offensive of the football, it feels as if there is something special UK is sitting on. We got a brief glimpse of that this weekend on Fan Day. For a variety of reasons UK has been unable, or unwilling to a degree, to throw the ball downfield to take pressure off the running game.

If the Cats can get vertical with speed and its passing game, it opens the entire playbook.

“Obviously, being at Kentucky, y’all (know) it’s always been run first,” said running back Chris Rodriguez. “That’s how it’s always been. But I mean this year it’s just different. Like, if people load the box against us, you’re going to hate it for yourself. Like you’re going to be you’re gonna be mad. So, I feel like this year is just gonna be different for, not only me, but for everybody else on the team. They’re just opening up everything that we want to do.”

In Saturday’s public (light) scrimmage, the Wildcats’ quarterbacks threw downfield numerous times.

Penn State transfer Will Levis, Joey Gatewood, and Beau Allen will continue to compete for the starting spot at QB.

