Sheriff releases names in Breathitt County murder-suicide

(WYMT)
By WYMT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Update 11:20 a.m.: Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan released the names of the couple in Tuesday’s murder-suicide.

He identified the couple as 55-year-old Goble Roberts and 59-year-old Tracy Roberts.

Sheriff Hollan told WYMT the couple is from the Newport, Kentucky area.

Original Story:

The Breathitt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a murder-suicide that happened Tuesday evening.

”We went in, we found a male and a female, both deceased; lying in the kitchen floor,” said Breathitt County Sheriff John Hollan.

The couple was married for more than 20 years, the sheriff said they were separated for several months. An investigation determined the man shot the woman, then shot himself.

”Was in some kind of domestic, I guess, not for sure not what was going on,” said Hollan.

The couple is not from Breathitt County, according to the sheriff.

”We found no next of kin in Breathitt County, we’re thinking they’re from the Northern Kentucky area,” he said.

A woman spoke to WYMT about finding the couple dead inside of the home. She did not want to go on camera but said when she opened the door to the house, she saw the wife dead in the kitchen.

”I was screaming her name so that she knew that she knew that it was me that I was somebody there to help her,” she said.

We are told the two women knew each other well.

”She was a very sweet person, she helped take care of my mom, she made sure that my mom had her medicines,” the woman said.

”She still helped, even though her and her husband split up and stuff. she still helped him, she was still there for him,” she added.

