Warren County South forced to forfeit journey to Little League World Series due to positive COVID-19 test

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The Warren County South Little League team has been forced to forfeit their journey to the Little League World Series due to a positive COVID-19 test.

Little League® International has been informed of at least one positive COVID-19 test within the Kentucky State Little League Baseball tournament team at the Great Lakes Region tournament. In consultation with and at the recommendation of our medical advisors, Little League International has notified the team that it will no longer be able to participate in the tournament.

The team members and their families have been informed of all appropriate health measures to help ensure all individuals are cared for, and that appropriate isolation and quarantine efforts are being followed.

“They took it very hard especially when you’re twelve years old. You’ve worked, basically, your whole life for a particular goal, and it gets taken away from you by something completely out of your control. They’re struggling through it, but you know what they are really strong boys, they’ve got a great, great support staff. Obviously, the coaches are there for them at any time, from now until we are no longer around and we’re there for these boys and we couldn’t be more proud to coach them and be associated with them,” said Cary Page, Warren County South Manager.

“It was heartbreaking at first, but we’ve gotten over it and I think we’ll be fine. We’ve all been checking on the younger kids, and they’re handling it pretty well, and I think the other guys are too,” said James Yarbrough, Warren County South Centerfielder and Pitcher.

“It’s tough for all of us, including our family. The people in the community who supports these kids and have done such a great job of getting behind them. You know, it’s difficult when you have a child and this team is like a family. All of these kids are like our kids, and when you see them coming out hurt because they don’t get that chance to compete, and it’s all they want is a chance to compete, go out there and leave it all on the field. It hurts, but we also got to think of the positives in everything good that’s come of this. Being able to make this run from the district, to state, to the support we’ve had. The feeling of, they left the field with a victory, that’s the last memory they’ll have and that’s special. That’s something special for them to hang on to,” said Bo Yarbrough, James’ father.

“First and foremost, Little League International wishes all those impacted a full and healthy recovery,“ a statement posted on the Little League World Series’ website.

Game 7 of the Great Lakes Region Tournament, originally scheduled for Wednesday, August 11 at 2 p.m. eastern, has been declared a forfeit with Ohio advancing. More information on the impact to the tournament schedule is available at LittleLeague.org/WorldSeries.

