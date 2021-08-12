Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than one year of cancelled medical appointments, the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health is bringing healthcare to the people.

Dr. Fran Feltner, the Director of the Center, says the medical attention they offer during Appalachian Days is extra important this year.

“People really were behind with not getting their preventative care,” Dr. Feltner said.

That’s because as many as 41% of patients cancelled medical appointments because of the pandemic, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Feltner expanded that missing preventative care can lead to worse health outcomes. However, she is hopeful that her team can help to get people up to speed. “Our Kentucky Homeplace Community Health Workers can help them navigate the system to reduce the social deterrents of health, to help them get the preventative care that they need,” she said.

There will be 96 events happening between August and the end of November, with a possibility of more being added to the schedule. All of the events can be browsed using this interactive map.

At the events, people can get their blood pressure checked, diabetes and pre-diabetes screenings, stroke prevention and screenings, and oxygen levels checked.

These days also represent an opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The most important part for the team is seeing communities work together to promote better health.

“I think you’ll see friendly faces from your own community to help you navigate the system,” she said.

