Advertisement

Appalachian Health Days coming to Eastern Kentucky

The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical...
The UK Center of Excellence in Rural Health is having Appalachian Days to bring basic medical care to rural communities.(Zak Hawke/WYMT)
By Zak Hawke
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - After more than one year of cancelled medical appointments, the University of Kentucky Center of Excellence in Rural Health is bringing healthcare to the people.

Dr. Fran Feltner, the Director of the Center, says the medical attention they offer during Appalachian Days is extra important this year.

“People really were behind with not getting their preventative care,” Dr. Feltner said.

That’s because as many as 41% of patients cancelled medical appointments because of the pandemic, according to a study in the Journal of the American Medical Association.

Dr. Feltner expanded that missing preventative care can lead to worse health outcomes. However, she is hopeful that her team can help to get people up to speed. “Our Kentucky Homeplace Community Health Workers can help them navigate the system to reduce the social deterrents of health, to help them get the preventative care that they need,” she said.

There will be 96 events happening between August and the end of November, with a possibility of more being added to the schedule. All of the events can be browsed using this interactive map.

At the events, people can get their blood pressure checked, diabetes and pre-diabetes screenings, stroke prevention and screenings, and oxygen levels checked.

These days also represent an opportunity to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The most important part for the team is seeing communities work together to promote better health.

“I think you’ll see friendly faces from your own community to help you navigate the system,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Laurel County is one of those counties seeing their vaccination rate going up. To put some...
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates as COVID-19 cases surge
At Eastern Kentucky University, students are arriving on campus and getting settled, all while...
EKU holds vaccination clinic as students arrive on campus
Senator Paul visited Baxter’s Coffee in Somerset and presented them with a certificate and...
Sen. Rand Paul addresses wife’s investment in company behind COVID-19 treatment
Kings Island's Eiffel Tower, one of the park's original attractions, will close for the rest of...
Kings Island’s Eiffel Tower to close for the rest of 2021
WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge
WATCH | WKYT Interactive | Kentucky sees increase in vaccination rates at COVID-19 cases surge