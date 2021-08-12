Advertisement

Bus routes canceled for some Fayette County students

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2021 at 10:41 PM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Four bus routes have been canceled for Fayette County Public Schools Thursday.

A spokesperson for the school district said several bus drivers called in sick. The school district was already facing a shortage of drivers before the school year started. There were at least 25 openings ahead of the first day of school.

The pandemic has only exacerbated the problem.

“That’s why we suggested families be on standby because, even if we were at full staffing levels, you never know how this virus is going to respond, so that could impact us operationally as well,” said Myron Thompson, chief operating officer - Fayette Co. Public Schools.

The district has utilized 31 transportation employees with the correct licensure to cover any open routes. However, with several calling in sick, the district does not have enough available drivers to cover all routes.

Bus routes affected include:

  • Bus 313 with service to Brenda Cowan Elementary School.
  • Bus 313 with service to Frederick Douglass High School.
  • Bus 17 with service to Henry Clay High School.
  • Bus 217 with service to Dixie Elementary School.

In a letter to families, Superintendent Dr. Demetrus Liggins advised families to have other arrangements if routes are canceled.

The district is also asking anyone interested in driving to apply for an open position on its website.

To become a bus driver, you must be at least 21 years old, willing to work flexible hours, like kids, and have a CDL license. The district will help you obtain the license if you do not have it.

