CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander says Sharpe to UK ‘the lock of locks’

Sharpe announced Kentucky, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas and the NBA G League as his Top 5 choices.
Sharpe is the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2022.
Sharpe is the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2022.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 7:04 PM EDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - CBS Sports college basketball reporter Matt Norlander says Kentucky is the heavy favorite to land Class of 2022 five-star guard Shaedon Sharpe.

Norlander said on his Eye on College Basketball podcast that Kentucky is the “lock of locks” to land the No. 6 overall player in the country. His decision could come as early as mid to late August.

Sharpe is 6′4′' 175 pounds and announced Kentucky, Arizona, Oklahoma State, Kansas and the NBA G League as his Top 5 choices.

