Chris Bailey’s Forecast | Strong Storms For Friday

EXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - It’s another hot and humid day across Kentucky as we get set to fire up some additional rounds of storms. The storms dropping in here ahead of a cold front may go severe at some point before some better feeling air moves in for the weekend. That’s when indirect impacts from Fred will be felt around here.

Let’s kick this summer party off with temps soaring across the state. Highs reach the 90s for many with 100+ heat indices showing up, with the western half of the state getting in on the worst of this. A few thunderstorms will try to go up, but much of the action will be north of us closer to the cold front.

As the front gets closer on Friday, a line of strong to severe storms looks to form along and ahead of it. This line should drop into Kentucky late in the day into the evening hours and we may have to deal with some severe storms. The Storm Prediction Center has much of the area in the severe weather risk.

Much better air comes in behind the front for the weekend, but we will still see a leftover shower or storm on Saturday. Sunday looks mostly dry except for a storm threat in the south and southeast.

From here, much of the forecast hinges upon the track of Fred.

That may bring showers and storms into the area through the first half of next week.