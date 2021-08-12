Advertisement

Corbin’s NIBROC festival returning this year with safety precautions

By Phil Pendleton
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:19 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
CORBIN, Ky. (WKYT) - A popular festival in southern Kentucky is back on after being canceled last year.

NIBROC is Corbin spelled backwards, and it’s been happening for decades. Despite cases of COVID-19 souring, officials say the show must go on because it can be done safely.

“It’s nice to be able to happen again. We missed it last year. Looks like everyone is in a good mood so far. Looks like it is going to be a good turnout,” Corbin resident Doug Fortune said.

A turnout Mayor Suzie Razmus says will be good for the town, and one that can be done safely.

“Vendors are spread, and we have it down one side of the street. We really feel like the flow is going to be good for the people,” Mayor Razmus said.

The director of the local health department advises people to take a layered approach in events like this. Don’t go if you’re sick, keep your distance from others, wear a mask, and get vaccinated.

Like other places, the patient count is also up at the local hospital. But people say events like this are needed just as much for people’s mental health as their physical health.

“I would just say that it is time for us to get back to normal. And we have to live our lives. And I think this is what Corbin expects is to have our festival every year,” Mayor Razmus said.

“I’m still glad they have having it. We have been vaccinated. We are feeling pretty confident,” Fortune said.

NIBROC runs through Saturday night.

