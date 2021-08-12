Advertisement

Gov. Beshear reports 2,713 new COVID-19 cases; 11.57% positivity rate

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - Governor Andy Beshear has provided an update on COVID-19 cases.

Governor Beshear reported 2,713 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, bringing the state total to 508,310 cases. The governor says the state is seeing an 11.57% positivity rate. Of Thursday’s new cases, 606 are in kids 18 or younger.

There were six new COVID-19 related deaths reported on Thursday. That brings the state total to 7,414.

As of Thursday, 1,371 people are hospitalized for COVID-19 related reasons, 357 are in the ICU, and 169 are on ventilators.

The governor also reported 2,386,200 Kentuckians vaccinated.

