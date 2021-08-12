Advertisement

Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 4:02 AM EDT
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home.

Police were called to the 400 block of Ohio Street for a report of a suspicious subject knocking on doors around 12:15 Thursday morning.

Family members tell us that two people, a mother and a daughter, were inside that home when a man, identfied by the coroner as 40-year-old Terrence McGhee, broke a side window and climbed in.

Police tell us when officers arrived they found McGhee in the home with gunshot wounds and stab wounds. He was pronounced dead on scene.

We’re told the people inside were not hurt.

Dobie Mullins lives across the street and tells us he’s praying for the mother and daughter. He says he knows them and he hopes that they’ll be able to recover after something as traumatic as this.

“I think it’s going to be hard, hard, hard. They’re going to need somebody to talk to,” Mullins said. “I know I could never live in a house ever again if I knew something like that, somebody like that died in the house I can’t never live there again.”

Police say their investigation is ongoing but, right now, no one has been charged.

