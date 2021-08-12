Advertisement

Madison Southern seems ready for a huge 2021 campaign

Madison Southern finished the COVID-shortened season of 2020 with a 6-4 record.
By Alex Walker
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 6:10 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern finished the COVID-shortened season of 2020 with a 6-4 record. It appears last season was nothing more than a primer for what could be a big 2021 campaign.

“If we can get it off to a great start, we could go through this whole season undefeated, I think,” said Madison Southern athlete Walter Smith.

Lofty goals indeed, but that confidence is partially due to a schematic offensive overhaul.

“It’s similar, but a little different with who we can get to. We like our tight ends this year a lot better and we got a good running back so we can really mix things up,” said Madison Southern quarterback Cole Carpenter.

“Defenses will be keying on us in the slot game and really just in the pass game because we’ve got some really good receivers coming back this year,” added Smith.

“Definitely! We are more of a RPO type team this year,” said Eagles standout Jayshaun Ethridge. “We’re looking forward to getting everyone involved in the offense more and taking shots deep sometimes.”

Southern is blessed with exceptional skill players led by Walter Smith and Jayshaun Ethridge who should thrive in this new attack.

“Historically we’ve always kept those guys in the backfield,” said head coach Jon Clark. “So spreading those guys out all over the field. So now at quarterback Cole (Carpenter) can really dish the ball deep, middle, shallow, everywhere.”

This Eagles team is big, but still learning to play big and physical on the line.

“So growing pains are gonna happen on defense,” added Clark. “If we can get the experience, defensively, I really like what we’re doing defensively, we’ve just got to gain the experience quickly and learn fast.”

The key word here is fast. In each of the last four seasons, Southern has started with a loss. A fast start could prove huge for the Eagles in 2021.

“Yeah, we always have progressed slowly as the year has gone on,” said Clark. “Our goal is to start fast this year. I mean we’ve talked about it from day one with this team. I don’t want to drop the first couple and blame it on the experience, so we’re trying to get out the gate fast.”

Copyright 2021 WKYT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Worker ‘killed instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Worker killed ‘instantly’ in accident at Georgetown factory
Police say a man is dead after he broke into a Lexington home. Police were called to the 400...
Mother, daughter live in Lexington home where intruder was killed
The family of Drake Geiger says the 11th-grader died of heatstroke after collapsing during...
High school football player dies after collapsing from heatstroke, family says
Governor Andy Beshear is holding another Team Kentucky Update.
Gov. Beshear warns of increasing COVID-19 hospitalizations, urges vaccinations
The Kentucky Board of Education is holding an emergency meeting Thursday to discuss masks.
Ky. Board of Education votes to implement its own mask mandate

Latest News

Sharpe is the No. 6 ranked player in the Class of 2022.
CBS Sports’ Matt Norlander says Sharpe to UK ‘the lock of locks’
Dekel Crowdus at UK Media Day.
Reports: Dekel Crowdus suffers injury in practice
UK Athletics will fully transition to mobile ticketing for all home football games beginning...
UK Athletics to use to mobile ticketing again for football season
Lexington native Davonte Robinson said on Thursday he was excited to start his fifth and final...
UK’s Robinson happy to be back for a 5th season