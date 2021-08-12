Madison Southern seems ready for a huge 2021 campaign

BEREA, Ky. (WKYT) - Madison Southern finished the COVID-shortened season of 2020 with a 6-4 record. It appears last season was nothing more than a primer for what could be a big 2021 campaign.

“If we can get it off to a great start, we could go through this whole season undefeated, I think,” said Madison Southern athlete Walter Smith.

Lofty goals indeed, but that confidence is partially due to a schematic offensive overhaul.

“It’s similar, but a little different with who we can get to. We like our tight ends this year a lot better and we got a good running back so we can really mix things up,” said Madison Southern quarterback Cole Carpenter.

“Defenses will be keying on us in the slot game and really just in the pass game because we’ve got some really good receivers coming back this year,” added Smith.

“Definitely! We are more of a RPO type team this year,” said Eagles standout Jayshaun Ethridge. “We’re looking forward to getting everyone involved in the offense more and taking shots deep sometimes.”

Southern is blessed with exceptional skill players led by Walter Smith and Jayshaun Ethridge who should thrive in this new attack.

“Historically we’ve always kept those guys in the backfield,” said head coach Jon Clark. “So spreading those guys out all over the field. So now at quarterback Cole (Carpenter) can really dish the ball deep, middle, shallow, everywhere.”

This Eagles team is big, but still learning to play big and physical on the line.

“So growing pains are gonna happen on defense,” added Clark. “If we can get the experience, defensively, I really like what we’re doing defensively, we’ve just got to gain the experience quickly and learn fast.”

The key word here is fast. In each of the last four seasons, Southern has started with a loss. A fast start could prove huge for the Eagles in 2021.

“Yeah, we always have progressed slowly as the year has gone on,” said Clark. “Our goal is to start fast this year. I mean we’ve talked about it from day one with this team. I don’t want to drop the first couple and blame it on the experience, so we’re trying to get out the gate fast.”

