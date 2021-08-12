Man drowns after medical condition causes him to fall into lake while fishing

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A drowning investigation is underway in Scott County.

It happened Wednesday night at a lake off Duvall Station Road, near Stamping Ground.

The coroner says a 23-year-old man, who was handicapped, was fishing alone when a medical condition caused him to fall into the lake.

The man’s name has not been released, but the coroner says the victim lived close to the lake.

