Man drowns after medical condition causes him to fall into lake while fishing
Published: Aug. 12, 2021 at 11:42 AM EDT
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A drowning investigation is underway in Scott County.
It happened Wednesday night at a lake off Duvall Station Road, near Stamping Ground.
The coroner says a 23-year-old man, who was handicapped, was fishing alone when a medical condition caused him to fall into the lake.
The man’s name has not been released, but the coroner says the victim lived close to the lake.
